San Juan is on the move.

The city confirmed Thursday that at least three new franchises are scheduled for completion this year, including Starbucks, Chili’s Grill & Bar, and Olive Garden Italian Restaurant.

“This is huge for our city,” Mayor Mario Garza said Thursday. “I say that because our focus and our goal is to bring in different types of development so that our citizens — and not only our citizens but individuals who come and visit our Basilica of San Juan.”

Garza estimates that the basilica gets over 1.5 million visitors annually. He said that the new developments are the city’s attempt at keeping visitors in the city.

“We need places where we could capture them to come to our city and enjoy eateries or enjoy some good coffee,” Garza said.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the Starbucks will be located near the corner of South Cesar Chavez Road and Interstate 2. The 2,016-square-foot project is estimated to cost $700,000.

The Chili’s will also be located near the corner of Cesar Chavez Road and Interstate 2, according to the state licensing department. That project is listed as 4,973-square-feet and estimated at $1,400,000.

The mayor said all three developments are estimated to be completed by October of this year.

“This has been in the process for several years already,” Garza said. “We’ve been working hard, as far as the city and the (Economic Development Corporation), together, and bringing in these businesses. This is going to be something huge for our community.

“I know that people are going to be very excited about what’s transpiring here in the next month or so.”

The city plans to host a groundbreaking ceremony in February, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.

As far as what the future holds for commerce in San Juan, Garza said these new developments are only the beginning of what officials have in store for the community.

“This is just the beginning, and we’re not going to stop,” Garza said. “We’re going to continue working real hard with the EDC and bringing in new businesses. I know that during the campaign trail, people were inquiring about businesses and things like that. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

“San Juan is ready to develop, and right now as we speak, we’re heading in a real positive direction.”