McAllen police still trying to identify victim of Thursday homicide

The McAllen Police Department has not yet been able to identify the victim of a Thursday homicide.

In a news release, police said investigators have reason to believe he is from a Central American country.

“One person, also believed to be from a Central American (country) not yet determined, remains in custody with charges pending,” the release stated. “Other persons of interest in this homicide investigation remain unidentified at this time.”

Police found the victim at a residence in the 2000 block of Houston Ave. at approximately 9:36 a.m. Thursday.