Galveston man dies in crash near Garceño after falling asleep at wheel

A 62-year-old Galveston man died Thursday morning after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing.
In a news release, the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at approximately 10:55 a.m. on FM 649 in Starr County.
The crash happened approximately six miles north of Garceño.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Ford F-150 driven by Sergio Flores-Ramos was traveling south on FM 649 when he fell asleep and drove off the roadway.
“The Ford pickup truck rolled over several times and came to a rest off the roadway,” the release stated.
He died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.