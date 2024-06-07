Galveston man dies in crash near Garceño after falling asleep at wheel

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 62-year-old Galveston man died Thursday morning after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing.

In a news release, the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at approximately 10:55 a.m. on FM 649 in Starr County.

The crash happened approximately six miles north of Garceño.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Ford F-150 driven by Sergio Flores-Ramos was traveling south on FM 649 when he fell asleep and drove off the roadway.

“The Ford pickup truck rolled over several times and came to a rest off the roadway,” the release stated.

He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.