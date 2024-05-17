Temple Emanuel hosting food drive for McAllen Boys & Girls Club Saturday

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Temple Emanuel will be hosting a food drive on Saturday to help support the Boys & Girls Club of McAllen for the coming summer months.

The food drive will be open to community members of all faiths, who are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items.

“As Jews, we feel a responsibility to do the work to repair this broken world,” ​​Temple Emanuel President Annie Holand Miller said in a news release. “Here, in McAllen, we see our opportunity to not only do the work ourselves, but to ‘Be the Light’ and consistently make a positive impact in our community.”

“Statistics show that roughly 1 in 2 children in the Rio Grande Valley have food insecurity,” she continued. “We are fortunate to have federal funding available to feed children while they’re at school, but as the school year comes to an end, we know there are families who will need support and food at home. This food drive is intended to bolster the strong work of the Boys & Girls Club of McAllen to address summer learning loss by helping make sure these kids and their families have access to food throughout the summer.”

The food drive is scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in making a donation will be able to drop off their non-perishable food items at Temple Emanuel, which is located at 4300 N. Chai (“C”) Street in McAllen.

“It’s simple: no child should ever go hungry, and it is the responsibility of the local community to ensure their children do not go hungry,” Boys & Girls Club of McAllen CEO Dalinda Gonzalez-Alcantar said in the news release. “Food insecurity impacts hundreds of thousands of kids in our region and summertime is an especially vulnerable time for our children to go hungry. Not only is this a moral imperative but as men and women of faith, it is what we have been called to do.”

According to the news release, this is the second “Be the Light” drive hosted by Temple Emanuel in recent months. Temple Emanuel also hosted a similar donation drive in October for Mujeres Unidas, an organization that supports victims of domestic violence, including women and children.