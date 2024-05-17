Pro-Palestinian protestors rally at UTRGV; call for divestment from Israel

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

EDINBURG — Activists gathered Thursday at the UTRGV Edinburg campus in support of Palestine and calling for the University of Texas to disclose and divest from Israel and any companies tied to Israel.

The rally, which was organized by the Rio Grande Valley Youth Democratic Socialist of America (RGV YDSA) and held at the UTRGV in Edinburg, follows nationwide protests on college campuses against Israel for its war with Hamas.

Organizers from the organization said they had picked Thursday since it was new student orientation.

Students and community members wore keffiyehs. They also donned shirts with a watermelon, a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

Shouting “Cease fire now” and “Free Palestine,” while holding signs that read, “Not my Tuition,” the crowd gathered for about two hours.

The crowd avoided interaction with counter-protesters, which was required under the guidelines.

A handful of counter-protestors were present, waving the Israeli flag, but both groups kept their distance.

The rally saw a police presence.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the UTRGV Police Department were present. A drone and helicopter could be seen in the area.

In a statement, Patrick Gonzales, UTRGV vice president of University Marketing & Communications, said DPS was on scene to maintain a secure environment and to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Gonzales said UTRGV coordinated with DPS on Thursday.

“The event was conducted peacefully, allowing participants to exercise their freedom of speech without disrupting university operations,” Gonzales said in the statement. “UTRGV remains dedicated to fostering a campus atmosphere that supports respectful dialogue and the safety of its campus community.”

Gonzales also said that UTRGV does not invest in companies tied to Israel.