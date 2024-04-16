Edinburg man gets 15 years for robbing 78-year-old man

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Edinburg man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday after being found guilty of an aggravated robbery that left a man in his 70s with “severe trauma,” Hidalgo County officials said in a news release.

Luis Gerardo Lugo Pena, 28, was found guilty after allegedly attacking the victim and taking his vehicle.

The county said Pena and his brother-in-law were fleeing from law enforcement in a motor vehicle at around 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, for unrelated “crimes committed earlier in the day.”

The two then “targeted and brutally attacked” Miguel Martinez Aguirre, 78, who was later taken to South Texas Health System McAllen, where he was diagnosed with “severe trauma to his head and face,” and took his vehicle, according to the release.

Authorities said in the release that Pena and his brother-in-law, who was not identified, got a flat tire before taking Aguirre’s vehicle to continue fleeing from police.

Inside state District Judge Rose Reyna Guerra’s court, jurors heard from Edinburg, Hidalgo, Alamo and Pharr witnesses, who were credited with helping Pharr police, who conducted the investigation, find the suspects.