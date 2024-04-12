Mission police seek leads in fatal shooting

Mission police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of this vehicle, which was involved in a fatal shooting on Monday, April 8, 2024. (Courtesy of the Mission Police Department)
Mission police are asking for the community’s help to identify the suspect or suspects in a fatal Monday shooting.

In a Facebook post, the agency said police responded to the 2500 block of West Expressway 83 at approximately 8:57 p.m. that day in reference to shots fired.

“Upon arrival, officers located a black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado partially on the curb of the 2400 block of Frontage Rd. with multiple bullet holes,” the post stated. “Officers located a 25-year-old male victim with several gunshot wounds, who was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased.”

Police did not identify the man.

“The suspect’s vehicle is a blue older model pick-up truck with gray trimming on the bottom,” the post stated.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or a suspect or suspects in the case is asked to call the Mission Police Department at (956) 585-5000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Mission Crime Stoppers at (956) 581-8477.

“A reward is being offered through Mission Crime Stoppers for any information that leads to an arrest on this case,” the post stated. “Your information will remain anonymous.”

