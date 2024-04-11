Matt’s Building Materials set to reopen Saturday after devastating fire

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

More than two years after a fire ravaged the Matt’s Building Materials store in Pharr, they are ready to welcome back customers.

The owners of ​​Matt’s Building Materials will be celebrating the occasion with the reopening of the new 90,000-square-foot store on Saturday.

The all-day event will feature food, vendors, music and prizes. Matt’s Building Materials Marketing Director Nathan Cain said that they will also be bringing back their popular 10-cent hot dogs to celebrate their reopening.

“We want to do 10-cent hotdogs as a throwback to our old sales one last time,” Cain said. “We also have a scavenger hunt that we are doing that we are calling, ‘Where’s Baldo?’ — which is named after our sales manager Baldo Ariaga who has been with us for 25 years.”

Customers who find one of the 10 pictures of Baldo hidden throughout the store will be awarded a $100 Matt’s gift card.

The event will also feature 13 vendors representing some of the different brands sold at Matt’s Building Materials offering free goodies, including T-shirts, caps and koozies.

The former 120,000-square-foot Matt’s Building Materials store in Pharr was destroyed after a fire broke out on Jan. 1, 2022. Ground was broken for the new building on Dec. 15, 2022 on the same spot where the former building was located off of Expressway 83.

“It has been a long couple of years,” Cain said. “You go from the pandemic in 2020 to 2022 when people were kind of getting used to the way things were, and then the fire happened. We went from one disaster straight into another.”

Despite the hardships, Matt’s powered through with support from the community.

“Right after the fire was the hardest part, but the messages we received from the community kept us going. We’re very blessed to have the support from our community and the city, everyone has gone above and beyond to help us,” Isaac Smith, co-owner of Matt’s Building Materials, said in a news release.

Cain said that the local business struggled to meet deadlines set for reopening, but they are finally ready to open their doors. He added that they just received their certificate of authentication on Wednesday.

“It’s been pretty crazy these last four months,” Cain said. “We were really hoping to open by the end of December of 2023, but construction never follows a strict timeline. We kept bumping (the reopening) back to late January, late February, to mid-March. Finally we were like, ‘We’re going to open up on April 13 come hell or high water.’”

Matt’s Building Materials is located at 404 E. Expressway 83 in Pharr. They will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.