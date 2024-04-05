‘Bored Dude’ from San Juan gets 25 years for sexually coercing child

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 21-year-old San Juan man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 9-year-old child.

Jorge Eduardo Naranjo, who went by the moniker “Bored Dude” on social media, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of coercion or enticement of a minor, court records show.

He was arrested on March 28, 2022 and pleaded guilty on July 8, 2023.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said that the sentence against Naranjo was enhanced after U.S. District Chief Judge Randy Crane found he was a repeat and dangerous offender and that the offense involved a commercial sex act with a child under the age of 12.

“During the hearing, the court also heard argument that Naranjo crafted a life where he had access to children through employment at a children’s store and even expressed a desire to have his own female child so he could sexually assault her,” the release stated.

Crane also heard how Naranjo was in possession of hundreds of files of child sexual abuse material, which he distributed.

“In handing down the prison term, Judge Crane noted that despite Naranjo’s age, his behavior was alarming and expressed the need to protect children in our community from this danger,” the release stated.

Naranjo was arrested after he began communicating with an individual who he believed had a 9-year-old child.

“Naranjo exchanged multiple messages clarifying his intent to engage in criminal sexual activity with the individual’s child who he referred to as ‘little,’” the release stated. “Additionally, he sent files containing child pornography to the individual, messages inquiring how to keep children from reporting sexual abuse and if it was possible the child would become pregnant.”

He was arrested when he went to an Edinburg hotel to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Alamdar Hamdani, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, said Naranjo exhibited some of the most dangerous behavior for society.

“He is a predator — he made specific inquiries about how to prevent children from reporting sexual abuse and if a nine-year-old could become pregnant,” Hamdani said in the release. “Thankfully, our partners put a stop to his threat and, together, we have taken another step in keeping our community safe from these reprehensible crimes.”

Following his sentence, Naranjo will be placed on supervised release for a decade where he will have to comply with numerous requirements that will restrict his access to children and the internet. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

The FBI investigated the case.