The Edinburg Police Department is seeking information regarding a crash that occurred on Easter Sunday after they found a couple with major injuries, according to a press release from the city of Edinburg.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Edinburg police officers responded to the area of the interstate and Trenton Road in regards to a crash involving a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Officers found the occupants of the motorcycle, a male and female, with major injuries. They were transported to DHR Health in Edinburg.

An immediate investigation of the crash revealed that the two victims were struck from behind by a black SUV, possibly a BMW, that fled northbound.

Edinburg police urge anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 289-7700.