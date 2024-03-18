Former Starr County JP pleads guilty to drug trafficking

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former Starr County justice of the peace on Monday pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking organization that worked on behalf of the Gulf Cartel.

Roel “Role” Valadez Jr. pleaded guilty to selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance, court records indicate.

He was arrested on Sept. 15, 2021 over allegations that include 26 suspects, including Rio Grande City’s former city secretary, Melissa Garza, who is married to the alleged ringleader, Ignacio “Nacho” Garza.

They have pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

The investigation came to light in August 2021 when federal prosecutors unsealed a 10-count indictment against 18 people, including Valadez.

The former justice of the peace was accused of purchasing high-grade marijuana from another defendant that he planned to distribute.

Federal investigators honed in on Valadez after linking him to another co-defendant through 116 wiretap interceptions.

The criminal complaint details how Valadez sought to purchase hydroponic marijuana that he intended to distribute.

As of early Monday afternoon, a sentencing hearing had not been scheduled.

Valadez was permitted to remain free on bond, court records show.