Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra cruises to primary victory

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra on Tuesday night trounced his Democratic Primary opponent Frank Guerrero.

Guerra’s lead was evident as soon as the early vote came in shortly before 8 p.m.

The incumbent garnered 20,918 ballots cast during early voting for a total of 75.76% compared to Guerrero’s 6,692 votes, which came out to 24.24% of early ballots cast.

As Election Day votes came in, Guerrero failed to make any headway.

With 80.31% of precincts reporting, Guerra had 75.92% of the vote with 25,654 ballots cast while Guerrero had 24.08% of the vote with 8,135 ballots cast.

Guerra has easily skated to victory following his appointment to the position in 2014 by Hidalgo County Commissioners Court.

He was reelected in 2016 and then again in 2020.

In the last contest, Guerra took 63% of the vote in the 2020 primary and 68% during the general election that same year.

Guerra will face off against Republican Ezequiel “Zeik” Jurado III in the general election.