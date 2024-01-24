Weslaco ISD approved firms for first phase of $160M in bond projects

Only have a minute? Listen instead

WESLACO — The Weslaco school board at a meeting Tuesday approved several hires with architectural and engineering firms for the first phase of bond projects totaling $160 million.

Interviewing the firms last week at workshops, the board interviewed a total of eight architectural firms and six engineering firms for the first phase.

This phase is a part of propositions passed last November by district voters. Totaling $160 million for the construction, acquisition and equipment for district buildings, including new school buses and rehabilitation, renovations of performing arts and athletic facilities.

Phase one bond projects included restroom and roofing upgrades, vestibules, field replacement, tennis court improvement, running tracks, lighting upgrades, fire alarm system upgrades and HVAC upgrades around the district.

The board passed all 13 agenda items related to the bond projects, awarding projects to five different engineering firms and four architectural firms.

The first being the approval of a contract with the Warren Group Architects Inc. for the design, construction and administration of vestibules at designated school main entrances district wide.

Warren Group Architects Inc. was also specifically hired to provide architectural services for vestibules projects at Weslaco East High School and Beatriz G. Garza Middle School.

Gignac & Associates, LLP was approved to provide architectural services for the restroom improvements projects at Dr. R.E. Margo Elementary and Beatriz G. Garza Middle School.

AMTECH Solutions, Inc. was approved to provide architectural services for roofing projects at Cleckler-Heald Elementary school and A.N (Tony) Rico Elementary school.

Raba Kistner, Inc. was approved to provide architectural services for roofing projects at Beatriz G. Garza Middle School and the building envelope project at the Weslaco High Sepulveda Gymnasium Complex.

Halff Associates, Inc. was approved to provide engineering services for the tennis courts improvements at Weslaco High.

Halff Associates, Inc. was also approved to provide engineering services for running track projects at Central Middle School, Dr. Armando Cuellar Middle School, Mary Hoge Middle School and Beatriz G. Garza Middle School.

Sigma HN Engineers, Pllc. Associates, Inc. was approved to provide engineering services for the lighting upgrades project at Susan M. Peterson Center for the Performing and Visual Arts.

Ethos Engineering was approved to provide engineering services for the fire alarm system upgrades project at PFC Mario Ybarra Elementary and Weslaco East High.

E3 Entegral Solutions, Inc. was approved to provide engineering services for the district wide HVAC controls project and the HVAC upgrades project at Dr. Armando Cuellar Middle School.

Trinity MEP Engineering was approved to provide engineering services for the HVAC upgrades project at Beatriz G. Garza Middle School and Weslaco High.