Fiesta Edinburg expected to draw large crowds over four days

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The 55th annual Fiesta Edinburg, celebrating the spirit of the city, will be held from Feb. 29 through March 3 at the Bert Ogden Arena.

With an annual attendance of over 20,000, according to a press release, the festival is expected to attract an even larger crowd this year.

Fiesta Edinburg is sponsored by the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce and is one of Edinburg’s largest annual community events. The first Fiesta Edinburg took place in 1969 to celebrate Edinburg as the home of the county seat of Hidalgo County.

The family-oriented festival is set to have additional events and attractions this year. The festival offers memorable experiences with quality live entertainment, great food, diverse vendors and the Heart of America Carnival which features rides catered for thrill seekers, family and kids.

With a lineup yet to be revealed, the free festival offers two days of live concerts and four days of carnival.

The festival is currently looking for local artisans, food vendors or business owners with the application for vendors and sponsorship packages recently opening up.