Harmony Brownsville to host STEM challenge

Harmony School of Innovation-Brownsville will host an annual math competition Saturday morning for fifth graders in the school’s South Texas district that includes Brownsville, San Antonio and Laredo.

The competition at Harmony-Brownsville, 3452 Dana Ave, aims to promote a competitive academic environment, enhance students’ math capabilities and better prepare them for middle school.

The free competition features 40 multiple-choice questions aligned with TEKS standards, along with five tiebreaker questions for an added challenge.

Top five winners will receive prizes, including an ASUS TUF F17 Laptop, META Quest 2 256GB, a Nintendo Switch Lite, a drone, and an Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet.

For further details or to register, contact the district GT/STEM coordinator via email at [email protected] or phone (210) 267-9954

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas public charter school system employing roughly 4,000 school professionals statewide. Harmony’s South Texas District includes nine pre-k to 12th grade campuses in San Antonio, Laredo, and Brownsville. The curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, character education, project-based learning, and college readiness.