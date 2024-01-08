Edinburg man gets 30 years for two violent robberies

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 32-year-old Edinburg man on Friday was sentenced to three decades in prison for committing two violent robberies.

State District Judge Mario E. Ramirez Jr. handed down the sentences for Justin Rhys Scepanski for the robberies in September 2023.

In a news release, the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office said the first robbery happened on Sept. 10, 2023 at 8913 Val Verde Vista Street in Edinburg.

“According to the victim, a male he referred to as ‘Wero’ held him at gunpoint while he demanded possession of his black 1995 GMC Yukon,” the release stated. “The male proceeded to shoot him, striking him in the abdominal area, before taking off in the SUV.”

A little more than a week later, on Sept. 19, 2023, McAllen police responded to DYN Wireless at 1001 S. 10th Street in reference to a robbery.

“Contact was made with the store employee who stated that a male subject shot at him as he was trying to stop the male from stealing merchandise from the business,” the release stated. “According to the employee, he chased the male outside and a struggle ensued, resulting in the male subject pulling out a handgun.”

The employee ran away when the gun was pulled, but Scepanski shot at him anyway, grazing the employee’s body, according to the release.

Two days later, McAllen police spotted Scepanski, who led them on a chase.

“After losing control of the vehicle, Scepanski exited and fled on foot,” the release stated.

Multiple law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter and eventually found Scepanski hiding in the back of a dump truck located in an alleyway at 501 Grambling Avenue in McAllen.

Scepanski has remained held in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a total of $283,000 in bonds since his arrest.