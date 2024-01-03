McAllen police officer resigns following indecent assault arrest

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a McAllen police officer Wednesday morning on a charge of indecent assault.

In a news release, McAllen police identified the former officer as Manuel D. Puente.

Authorities said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in rural Hidalgo County that resulted in Puente’s arrest.

Jail records indicate Puente is a Donna resident.

He had been with the McAllen Police Department for two years and resigned after his arrest, according to the release.

As of late Wednesday morning, Puente remained in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.