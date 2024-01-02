Only have a minute? Listen instead

Celebratory gunfire has been blamed for a woman being shot on New Year’s Eve, Edinburg officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Edinburg police said there were several instances of celebratory gunfire that night, beginning at 10:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Sal Street. with a stray bullet that struck a residence in the area.

Although there were no injuries in that case, a separate incident occurring around 12:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of North Salinas Street led to a woman being struck by a 9mm projectile while underneath her carport.

“The injured female received treatment at a local hospital for minor injuries,” police said in the release.

“We strongly advise the public to avoid celebratory gunfire during festive occasions,” police further said.

The two instances of celebratory gunfire remain under investigation.

Those with information that could help the investigation are encouraged to call the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700 or Edinburg Crimestoppers at (956) 383-8477.