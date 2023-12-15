McAllen airport taking off with new service to Austin in April 2024

Only have a minute? Listen instead

McAllen is getting new air service to Austin starting in April.

Delta Air Lines announced Friday that it will begin three daily flights to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport starting April 22. It is the first time the airline has offered service from McAllen.

The new flights are part of Delta’s efforts to expand service in Texas as American Airlines cuts 21 routes out of Austin.

Eric Beck, managing director for domestic network planning at Delta, said the carrier is adding 11 additional flights in Austin beginning April 22.

“What this really shows is that our commitment to Austin has never been stronger,” Beck said. “We’ve been on a journey at Austin for several years to build our presence there putting in more flights, better products and services.”

Delta’s new flights out of Austin also include three daily flights to Nashville and Midland-Odessa. Delta also offers seasonal service between Harlingen and its hub in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The new Delta flights come on the heels of McAllen’s announcement of new service on Aeromexico to the Mexico City area also starting Feb. 1.

But it’s not just Austin where the carrier plans to grow in the Lone Star State.

“Texas as a state is fast growing and we see a lot of positive economic development in Texas,” Beck said.

DFW International Airport will also get additional flights to Boston, LaGuardia and new flights to Seattle. The flights to Seattle will begin in July, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium, with two daily flights. Dallas Love Field will also get additional flights to Los Angeles and Atlanta, two destinations the airline services out of the airport, according to Beck.

Houston Hobby and El Paso will also receive more flights to Delta’s hub in Atlanta.