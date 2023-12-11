Port of Brownsville’s longtime director stepping down

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Eduardo Campirano, longtime director and CEO of the Port of Brownsville, will step down from the job as of Dec. 31, according to an announcement from the port.

The eighth port director in its 87-year history, Campirano was appointed to the position in 2007 and over the next 16 years oversaw the port’s growth into a “major international multi-modal transportation hub for Texas and the (United States), consistently setting records for the volume of cargo movements,” said the announcement.

Campirano during his tenure oversaw a number of major infrastructure projects completed or underway, including reconstruction and renovation of the port’s administration office campus, construction of two new cargo docks, construction of the South Port Connector Road entrance and a 118-acre, shovel ready business park, as well as the start of the Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project, a channel-deepening project the port has sought for decades.

Esteban Guerra, Chairman of the Brownsville Navigation District Board of Commissioners, said Campirano has been a key player in the region’s economic growth.

“Mr. Campirano has been instrumental in driving sustainable economic growth for the Rio Grande Valley, helping bring multi-billion-dollar business investments, critical maritime infrastructure to the port, and thousands of good-paying jobs for the region,” he said. “On behalf of the BND board, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for his years of service to the navigation district and our community.”

Commissioners launched the search for a new port director/CEO last August. At its Dec. 6 regular meeting, the board voted unanimously to appoint Port Chief of Police William Dietrick as interim port director, effective Jan. 1, as the search for Campirano’s successor continues.