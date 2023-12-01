Brownsville to host its 71st annual Christmas parade on Saturday

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The 71st annual Christmas parade hosted by the Charro Days Fiesta Association is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. Saturday along the traditional Charro Days parade route.

Charro Days officials recommend arriving early to get a prime viewing spot along Elizabeth Street in downtown Brownsville. Christmas music, brightly decorated floats and marching bands offer a great opportunity to come together and celebrate the season.

Meanwhile, the city of Brownsville will host a third Christmas tree lighting ceremony Thursday, Dec. 7 from 6-9:30 p.m. in Downtown Market Square, according to the city’s website.

The events are free, open to the public and offer a variety of ways to get into the holiday spirit and celebrate the season.