Teen arrested for threat against Edcouch-Elsa ISD

The Elsa Police Department on Monday arrested a juvenile linked to a threat made against Edcouch-Elsa ISD.

In collaboration with the school district, the investigation began when they received information about the threat via social media Monday at about 6 a.m.

According to the press release, the investigation identified a 14-year-old girl who police say is responsible for the social media post. With officers apprehending her, the student willingly admitted to posting the threat, according to the release.

“The safety and well-being of our community, especially our students, are our top priorities.” Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said in the press release. “We take any threat to our schools seriously and act swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

The student has been remanded to the custody of Hidalgo County Juvenile Justice Center.

In a statement, the district stated it cannot discuss matters involving minors.

“Safety and security continue to be a top priority for our district and we will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure a safe environment for everyone,” the district stated.

The Elsa Police Department urges the community to report any suspicious activities to local authorities.