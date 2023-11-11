Alamo murder suspect booked into Hidalgo County jail

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 41-year-old Donna man accused of murdering a woman has been booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center after being medically cleared from the hospital.

Jail records indicate that Christopher Lee Soto was booked on Thursday.

He had been charged with murder for the Oct. 30 killing of 38-year-old Brittany Kay Ireland.

Police found her dead at Acacia RV Park at 89 East Business 83 that day at approximately 12:02 p.m.

Paramedics also found Soto at that time in the living room area with unspecified injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

“In the rear bedroom a lifeless female was found with apparent lacerations to her neck,” a news release stated.

As of late Saturday morning, a bond had not yet been set for Soto, according to jail records.