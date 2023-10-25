PSJA ISD wins Dave Campbell’s Texan Live Student Multimedia Spotlight Award

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The PSJA ISD KTRI Student Reporter Program is one of ten programs from across the state selected as a recipient of the Dave Campbell’s Texan Live Student Multimedia Spotlight Award.

Partnered with VCRNOW, the award recognizes hard working student broadcast programs across Texas. Only ten programs are selected for the 2023 Texas high school football season.

Launched in 2018 with the collaboration of the PSJA Communications Department and under the direction of PSJA Early College High School video production teacher Pedro Leija, the program aims to inspire the next generation of journalists by providing real-life experiences, according to a press release.

During football season, juniors and seniors from across PSJA ISD showcase their camera operating skills, work alongside and learn from industry professionals all while building a work portfolio.

Along with the honor of being selected, Dave Campbell’s Texas Live donated $1,000 to the program.

The programs selected for the award compete at the end of the season for the Dave Campbell’s Student Multimedia Program of the Year Award. The award comes with a $2,500 donation to be presented at the 2023 UIL State Championships at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.