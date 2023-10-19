Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Texas A&M University Higher Education Center at McAllen (HECM) will host an open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon open to the community members, high school students and potential transfer students.

The open house will give people tours of the facility, as well as opportunities to network with faculty and staff and to meet with admissions advisors if potential students have any questions.

Adolfo Santos, the assistant provost of the HECM said that in their sixth year, the education center now offers nine academic degrees. All nine of the degrees can be completed entirely at the McAllen campus

“We’re inviting the entire community to come join us and see for themselves what we’re offering,” Santos said. “Our faculty are going to be talking to our visitors, some are going to be showing off some of the equipment and toys that they play with and that they use to teach our students.”

Three of those degrees were added this semester which are maritime business administration, human resource development, and education: certification in middle grades 4-8 math/science.

With about 360 students enrolled for the fall semester, Santos said the class to professor ratio is about 11 to 1.

“That gives us an opportunity to really interact very closely with our students and make sure that they are successful,” he said. “So that’s an opportunity for those individuals that are not too sure they’re going to be successful at Texas A&M University because it is a very challenging university, to try it out with us and get all the support that we provide and see if it works for you.”

Santos said with students doing their first two years in McAllen and then transferring to College Station, many have chosen to stay and graduate from HECM. He said about 30 students graduated last spring.

Santos added that South Texas College students that are looking to transfer can also get help with any questions they have about the process during the open house.