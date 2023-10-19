McAllen Citizens League to host Parks & Recreation program update

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The McAllen Citizens League and McAllen Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Council will host a informative program covering the McAllen Parks & Recreation Department Master Plan update.

The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce.

The McAllen Parks & Recreative Department developed a 10-year Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan in 2018. Master plans are used by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in scoring for grant funding requests. In 2023 the plan was due for a five year review to determine if the priority listing is still relevant, if goals still meet city goals, and if projects recommended have the ability to be funded by grants.

Leading the discussion concerning the five-year review will be Denny Meline, director of McAllen Parks & Recreation Department, who works to ensure that the department fulfills the strategic goal to promote an unsurpassed quality of life in McAllen.

Joining Meline will be Carina Jimenez, deputy director of programs. Jimenez oversees city recreation programs, marketing and special events. These divisions include aquatics, outdoor recreation, community centers, float studio, athletics, and after school programs.

Sarai Garcia-Martinez, deputy director of Operations and Maintenance, will also join the discussion. Garcia-Martinez oversees city park systems and building maintenance. These divisions include irrigation, special events, horticulture, tradesmen, park maintenance, ballfields and department fleet.

MCL is well aware that a robust parks system plays a critical role in our community, and invites members and non-members to call to make your reservation to attend this informative meeting. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. Call (956) 681-2861 to make your reservation to attend and place your optional lunch reservation. Voice message is accepted.

The McAllen Citizens League was formed in 1952 to engage in educational and informative programs to keep citizens informed about current issues, civic matters and other pertinent topics. Meetings are open to members and non-members, but MCL encourages placement of membership, which is $20 per year. MCL luncheon meetings are typically held on the third Thursday of the month in September through May.

The current meeting schedule may be found on our social media pages Facebook and Instagram or at www.mcallencitizensleague.org