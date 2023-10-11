Donna woman charged in fatal crash killed friend, affidavit says

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 19-year-old Donna woman facing an intoxication manslaughter charge is accused of killing her passenger after rolling her vehicle following a dance at an unnamed bar in Alamo.

Donna police arrested Dariana Loera at approximately 7:16 a.m. on Oct. 1 after responding to a one-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of North Goolie Round.

The responding officer found Daisy Rubio on the roadway while Loera was trapped in her vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“I observed the female to be lifeless,” the affidavit stated. “I check(ed) the female subject for a pulse, but none was located.”

The officer found Loera sitting in the driver seat and said she was awake and conscious.

“Loera was asked where she came from. Loera stated that she was coming from a dance located in Alamo, Texas,” the affidavit stated.

She told police that she could not remember the name of the bar she was at, according to the affidavit.

“Loera was asked if she had consumed alcohol,” the affidavit stated. “Loera stated yes, just a little bit not that much and right now she is not drunk.”

She told the officer that she was hit by a Camaro at night.

“I asked Loera how she thinks she was location. Loera stated she did not know,” the affidavit stated.

When asked if she was alone, Loera said she was with her friend, Rubio.

“Loera was asked where her friend was sitting. Loera stated she did not know. Loera then stated she was sitting right here and looked at the front right passenger seat,” the affidavit stated. “Loera then stated that she believed Rubio left.”

The affidavit also said she apologized for the crash and promised it wouldn’t happen again.

“While speaking with Loera she seemed dazed and confused,” the affidavit stated. “I was unable to detect any odor of alcohol emitting from Loera or inside the vehicle. I did not observe Loera to have red blood shot eyes.”

The affidavit also said that Loera was on her phone with her mother and said that she thought she had fallen asleep while driving.

After she was extracted from the vehicle, she was transported to McAllen Medical Center.

Police said that she also consented to a blood draw. However, the affidavit said no standardized field sobriety test was performed because police were unsure of her injuries.

“I located a small round plastic can called buzzball located outside and inside of the vehicle,” the affidavit stated. “The cans were empty.”

Rubio was pronounced dead at 8:01 a.m.

Loera bailed out of the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Oct. 4 on a $40,000 bond.