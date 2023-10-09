San Juan to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new city hall

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The city of San Juan will be unveiling its highly anticipated new city hall with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The new city hall, which cost just under $8 million, is located at 512 S. Nebraska and will house all the department heads in a state-of-the-art facility, Mayor Mario Garza said.

“What our community can expect this Wednesday is something huge and something historical,” Garza said. “Our city has been growing tremendously and we’ve been growing with it. This is just one part of the equation as far as having a much bigger and better city hall for our employees and, most important, all our community members.”

Garza said that Wednesday’s ceremony will serve as the culmination of more than eight years of planning. He said that the fast pace of the city’s growth forced city officials to get ball rolling to provide a facility that will meet the needs of the growing community.

“It’s going to be very nice,” Garza said. “It’s a state-of-the-art building. Our citizens will have access to any director. Any questions or any concerns, they can just go right in at our new facility and ask questions.”

The official ribbon cutting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. will be open to the public. Garza said that visitors will have an opportunity to tour the new city hall. The following day, staff will begin moving into the new facility.

“Anybody can attend,” Garza said. “We’re going to open it up to where they can go and walk the area inside the building and look at the different offices that we have to offer.”

1 of 5