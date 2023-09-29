Edinburg woman gets probation for fiery, fatal McAllen DWI crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 30-year-old Edinburg woman received 10 years probation Friday morning for driving 111 mph while drunk and hitting and killing a man who was “burned beyond recognition.”

State District Judge Mario E. Ramirez Jr. sentenced Angela Mia Villarreal on a charge of intoxication manslaughter for the May 5, 2022 death of Agustin Molina Uribe, court records show.

He had been driving a maroon 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer that day but lost control and hit a telephone pole after Villarreal rear-ended him minutes before midnight.

She was later taken to McAllen Medical Center where a blood draw revealed her blood alcohol level to be more than twice the legal limit.

Uribe died in the 9700 block of North 10th Street in McAllen where police found his vehicle “engulfed in flames” and Villarreal’s red Mazda 3 with “extensive” front end damage, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Witnesses told investigators both vehicles were traveling northbound on the outside lane of North 10th Street when Villarreal hit Uribe’s vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at 1:02 a.m.

At the scene, Villarreal complained about pain in her wrists, she had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

She later told investigators that she had been drinking tequila at Oak Texas Bar and ‘76 Bar and Kitchen before the crash.

Ramirez, the judge, also ordered her to pay a fine of $2,500.

There was not a plea bargain in this case.

Villarreal spent just one day in jail.

She had faced two to 20 years in prison.