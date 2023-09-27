Brownsville police make arrest in shooting at Morningside Park

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A man was arrested and charged for a shooting that occurred near a kickball field in Brownsville in August.

Marc Anthony Arambul, 20, was arrested by Brownsville police and agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Sept. 20 for his role in the shooting.

Police announced the arrest Tuesday.

According to a post on the Brownsville Police Department Facebook page, police were dispatched to Morningside Park at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 30 in response to a call for shots fired in the area.

Once at the scene, a victim informed police that Arambul and several other male individuals were driving around the park and making eye contact with him.

“The victim stated that at one point, Arambul got off the passenger side of a vehicle and pulled out a handgun from his waistband,” the post read. “The victim’s family gathered around him, and Arambul and the other male subjects left running.”

Arambul allegedly fired several rounds from his gun near the kickball field, causing a panic among the spectators. The incident was captured on video and posted on social media. Bullet casings were also found at the scene.

“Our Criminal Investigations Unit conducted an investigation on this incident and secured a warrant for Arambul,” the post read.

Arambul is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly deapon and deadly conduct. He was arraigned on Sept. 21 and issued an $85,000 bond.

He remains held in the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

“We want to remind you that your safety is our utmost priority,” police said in the post. “Brownsville is a community where everyone deserves to feel safe, and together, we can achieve that goal.”