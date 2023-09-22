Edinburg police arrest Texas Game Warden on DWI charge

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Edinburg police have arrested a Texas Game Warden after he crashed his official vehicle into construction machinery and fled the scene.

In a news release, police received a call from a concerned citizen shortly after 8 a.m. concerning a green pickup swerving on the roadway in the area of East University Drive and Raul Longoria Road.

“Shortly thereafter, a second caller informed Edinburg PD dispatch that a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department vehicle struck construction machinery in the same area and had fled the scene,” the release stated.

Police found the vehicle in the 600 block of East Cano Street and conducted a traffic stop.

“Edinburg PD officers made contact with Texas Game Warden Jared Max Self, who showed signs of intoxication,” the release stated.

Self is charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and accident involving damage to a vehicle, according to the release.