Brownsville man fatally shoots stepson, flees to Mexico

Brownsville police are looking for a 74-year-old man who is accused of gunning down his 51-year-old stepson over a monetary dispute.

In a news release, police said Juan Rodriguez Valencia shot and killed Alfredo Zapata at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Tyler Street.

He had been shot on the right side of his head, according to the release.

“Valencia fled the scene, and it was presumed he had fled to Mexico,” the release stated.

Police later confirmed that Valencia crossed into Matamoros right after the shooting.

Authorities responded to the shooting after Zapata’s mother called 911 to tell police Valencia had shot her son.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).