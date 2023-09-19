Edinburg police chief appointed to state law enforcement committee

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala has been appointed to serve on a statewide law enforcement policymaking committee.

Ayala was appointed to serve as assistant presiding officer of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) Advisory Committee for Law Enforcement Agency Standards, the city of Edinburg announced in a news release on Tuesday.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected to serve on the TCOLE Advisory Committee. It is a responsibility I take with the utmost seriousness, and I am eager to collaborate with my fellow committee members to uphold and enhance the standards of law enforcement agencies throughout our great state,” Ayala stated.

While on the committee, Ayala will help create statewide law enforcement policy and regulations.

“This appointment highlights the City of Edinburg’s commitment to promoting excellence and professionalism within its law enforcement community,” the news release stated.

Ayala has 35 years of experience in policing, including with the Arlington Police Department, where he retired after 32 years prior to being selected as the Edinburg police chief in August 2021.

Ayala serves as the president of the South Texas Police Chiefs Association — a position to which he was elected in February, as well as an affiliate member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association.