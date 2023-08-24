North McAllen to see $120M upscale development dubbed ‘The District’

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A McAllen property developer is investing more than $120 million on the city’s north side with the intention of reinvigorating the area with upscale retail and residential “modern living.”

Domain Development Corp. announced its development plans for the agricultural land at the corner of North 10th Street and Wisconsin Road in a news release on Monday.

The company plans to turn the land, which lies just north of the Trenton Crossing Shopping Center and Sam’s Club, into a “mixed-use development” that will incorporate pedestrian-friendly retail, restaurant, office and residential spaces.

“The ambitious project promises to offer an urban lifestyle experience akin to the vibrant city life of San Antonio and Austin, complete with upscale shopping, top-tier dining, a dynamic entertainment scene, and modern living all in one location,” the news release stated.

Shavi Mahtani, president of Domain Development, describes the coming development, dubbed “The District,” as a vision of sustainable urban living.

“This is not just about building a commercial complex; it’s about creating a lifestyle, a high-end destination. Our vision for The District is to create a space that encourages social interaction, promotes local businesses, and is on the forefront of creating a unique destination for South Texas,” Mahtani said.

The construction project will be divided into four distinct phases, with a groundbreaking on Phase I expected later this fall.

Retail and commercial spaces will come first, beginning with the development of five lots across 6.5 acres of commercial buildings lining 10th Street.

This portion of the development is earmarked for restaurants, including “three quick-serve restaurants, one strip center, and one 8,000-square-foot full-service restaurant space,” the news release states.

The creation of further commercial spaces will continue in Phase II, where an additional 12 acres of land will be developed.

Domain expects to build a five-story, 100,000-square-foot building that will house “Class-A” office spaces, as well as additional restaurant and retail spaces that will range between 800 to 5,000 square feet.

“Dining at The District offers the opportunity to dine in or enjoy people-watching with your pets on the patios surrounding a vast green area used for community events, market days, or music,” the news release states.

Once the retail footprints are well-established, Domain Development will then focus on adding residential spaces.

A three-story luxury apartment complex will be built during Phase III.

The build will feature 220 “deluxe” apartments spread across seven buildings, and will include a pool, clubhouse and “exclusive cinema room.”

Domain will round out residential development in Phase IV, where the company will add on a five-story condominium complex, as well as one- to two-story townhomes.

The condos will range from 1,800 to 2,000 square feet. Meanwhile, the townhomes will provide the most spacious living accommodations at 2,000 to 2,400 square feet and will be sold for between $500,000 to $600,000.

All the residential developments within the planned community will incorporate smart technology for things like lighting and temperature control.