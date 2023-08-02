Reynosa man arrested in fatal Edinburg shooting

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Edinburg police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a 44-year-old man charged with murder for the shooting death of a 32-year-old man last month.

In a news release, the city of Edinburg said detectives arrested Edgar Ivan Gonzalez at about 2:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of S. 23rd St. in McAllen.

He’s accused of being involved in the July 23 fatal shooting of Eric Michael Garcia, who was found dead inside a vehicle in the 3900 block of Garfield Avenue at around 2:11 a.m. that day.

Police previously didn’t publicly name Gonzalez, who is from Reynosa, as a suspect in the case.

However, the agency did say initially that detectives are looking for 38-year-old Juan Miguel Herrera Gomez, who they named as a suspect after authorities found Garcia’s body.

In Wednesday’s release, police said they are still looking for Gomez.

“If you have any more information on this case or the whereabouts of Herrera Gomez, please contact the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-8477.”

He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs between approximately 210 and 230 pounds.

He also drives a 2020 white Chevrolet Silverado, which has been recovered by police.

Edinburg police previously said that he is considered armed and dangerous and that people should not approach him and instead call police.