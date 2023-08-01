Man found dead at Progreso port of entry killed after drug deal gone wrong

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said a 34-year-old man found dead at the Progreso port of entry was killed after a drug deal that went wrong.

The agency said in a Tuesday afternoon news release that the deceased man is Alfredo Barrera Gaona, who is from Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas.

Deputies responded to the port of entry at 9:13 p.m. on Sunday after he was found shot in the back inside a semi. He died at 11:36 p.m.

“Investigators obtained information detailing a drug transition gone wrong, which resulted in the shooting death of Gaona,” the news release stated.

A Monday news release said a second party involved with the shooting led investigators to another crime scene, which was in the area of Gonzales Road and Military Highway in Progreso.

Investigators are asking the public’s help in finding the owners of a vehicle of interest, which is a black four-door newer model Chevrolet or GMC pick-up truck.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging any witnesses with information on the case to come forward by calling the agency at (956) 383-8114.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an anonymous tip through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.