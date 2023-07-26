Brownsville man admits to distributing fentanyl through mail

Only have a minute? Listen instead

BROWNSVILLE — A 36-year-old Brownsville man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 1,741 grams of fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani.

According to authorities, Heriverto Ramirez packaged 494 grams of fentanyl for distribution to a trailer park in Houston using the U.S. Postal Service, hiding the narcotic in the shell of a tankless hot water heater.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home of Ramirez and found an additional 1,247 grams of fentanyl and 8.48 kilograms of cocaine.

During the year-long investigation, authorities learned Ramirez coordinated cocaine distribution from his home while also distributing cocaine and fentanyl through USPS.

Sentencing has been set for Oct. 11. Ramirez faces up to life in federal prison.

“This case is a perfect example of how fentanyl, a potent and deadly opioid, is overtaking every aspect of the illicit drug trade,” said Hamdani in a press release. “Experts consider a lethal dose of fentanyl to be 2 milligrams. Ramirez was caught mailing half a kilogram of fentanyl through the USPS, creating a potentially deadly hazard for anyone handling the package. Now he faces his own consequences.”

Ramirez will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Eyes is prosecuting the case.