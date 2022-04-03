Sunset Live concert series staging comeback in McAllen

A popular concert series in McAllen is the latest to return from a hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sunset Live outdoor music festival is returning for its 43rd concert this month after taking two years off.

Three concerts are planned in the spring, the first beginning on April 9. The festival will take place at the McAllen Convention Center Oval Park at 700 Convention Center Blvd.

According to a news release, the goal of the event is to promote local artists with a platform to perform their music.

The festival will feature performances from local artists such as Lizzie Astorga from Brownsville, as well as other singers and bands from across the Rio Grande Valley and other parts of Texas.

The event will also include a local artisan market, a farmer’s market, food trucks, and a yoga session at sunset.

“The open-air concert series of artists on the rise that come from all over the region and nation, averages a total of 40,000 annual attendees. It is combined with an artisan, nature and crafts market, as well as food trucks, beverages, yoga, and outdoor fun activities for the whole family,” said Yajaira Flores, the McAllen Convention Center director, in the release.

Festivities are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. All admissions and parking for the event are free to the public, including pets.