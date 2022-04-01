Hidalgo County tax offices to limit days of operation amid staffing shortage

EDINBURG — Expect long wait times at all Hidalgo County tax offices every weekday — except maybe Wednesdays, when they’ll be closed to the public.

Beginning next week, all of the county’s tax offices will close on Wednesdays due to a staffing shortage and an increase in foot traffic.

Hidalgo County Tax Assessor Collector Pablo Villarreal Jr. said the county was “forced” to do it in order to contend with 19 vacant positions.

“Our office is doing its best to streamline and restructure office operations, including personnel changes, for more efficiency,” he said in a news release Friday.

While the offices will be closed to the public those days, employees will continue working inside to catch up on a backlog of title work, correspondence and other accounting duties in order to meet contractual obligations, Villarreal said.

He encouraged residents to handle their tax-related business online at www.hidalgocountytax.org or use their drop box locations. Villarreal asked for patience and warned that wait times will be longer than usual.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your time and understanding,” he said.