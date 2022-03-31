McAllen police arrest suspect in night club sexual assault

McAllen police say they arrested a 34-year-old man Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a woman at a local club.

Luis Fernando Ramirez Azua has been charged with sexual assault after he was suspected of assaulting a woman at Famoso Fuego, located at 11205 N. 23rd St. in McAllen, on Saturday.

Officers arrived at DHR Health in Edinburg around 6:08 p.m. Saturday after responding to a call in reference to a sexual assault allegation, according to the release.

Authorities talked to the victim, who told police she was assaulted by someone who works at the club, the release said.

Azua was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday at the McAllen Municipal Court.

He was charged with sexual assault and his bond was set at $10,000 bond.