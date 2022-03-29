Hidalgo County reports 4 more COVID deaths, 203 new cases

Hidalgo County reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 with 45 people hospitalized and four additional virus-related deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

The deaths include two Weslaco residents in their 40s and 70s, a man in his 60s from Alamo and a woman in her 30s from McAllen.

Their deaths raised the virus toll to 3,885.

Of the 45 hospitalized due to the virus, two are pediatric patients and 13 people are in an intensive care unit.

The new cases have raised the county’s tally since the start of the pandemic to 197,137.

There were also 23 new cases among students and 17 among school staff.

In addition, Hidalgo County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldana stated in a news release that the Regional Infusion Center for COVID-19 at the Mission Regional Medical Center will remain operational until April 30.

The facility is no longer requiring doctor referrals; however, patients must have a positive COVID-19 test, must be within 10 days of showing symptoms or a positive test if asymptomatic, must be 12 or older, and must weigh a minimum of 40 kg.

The clinic located at 900 S. Bryan Road is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Cameron County reported 18 new cases Tuesday and no new deaths, leaving its virus toll at 2,224.