Burning body found near Edinburg under investigation as homicide

By
Staff Report
-

Reports of a kidnapping turned deadly when authorities found a person’s body inside a burning vehicle near Edinburg early Friday morning.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said via Facebook that deputies responded at 12:23 a.m. to the area of Mile 22 1/2 and Sunflower Road in rural Edinburg in reference to a man’s kidnapping.

While at the scene, deputies received a call of an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 ½ Road, according to the post.

“Deputies responded to the vehicle fire and observed a body burning inside the SUV,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The investigation is active as a homicide and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with additional information about the case to come forward by calling the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call crime stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or can submit anonymously through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.

The sheriff’s office said it will provide an update on the case as more information becomes available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR