Burning body found near Edinburg under investigation as homicide

Reports of a kidnapping turned deadly when authorities found a person’s body inside a burning vehicle near Edinburg early Friday morning.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said via Facebook that deputies responded at 12:23 a.m. to the area of Mile 22 1/2 and Sunflower Road in rural Edinburg in reference to a man’s kidnapping.

While at the scene, deputies received a call of an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 ½ Road, according to the post.

“Deputies responded to the vehicle fire and observed a body burning inside the SUV,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The investigation is active as a homicide and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with additional information about the case to come forward by calling the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call crime stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or can submit anonymously through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.

The sheriff’s office said it will provide an update on the case as more information becomes available.