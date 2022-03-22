Man accused of raping disabled woman

A 25-year-old Austin man remains jailed at a Cameron County facility on charges he raped a disabled woman and sent inappropriate photos to the victim and her mother.

Nicolas Gomez was arrested Friday, March 18, 2022, on active warrants charging him with aggravated sexual of a disabled person and invasive visual recording, police said.

The incident occurred March 21, 2021, when the 21-year-old woman, who is mentally disabled, and a friend were hanging out together, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville Police Department.

After a few hours, the woman said she need to get home and Gomez offered her a ride, Sandoval said.

It was during this time that Gomez forced himself on the woman “after the victim repeatedly to him no,” Sandoval said.

Gomez continued to force himself on the woman and then drove her home after the incident.

Sandoval said once Gomez found out that the woman was going to file charges against him, he started to send inappropriate photos of the woman to her mother and friends.

Warrants were issued for his arrest and on March 16, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Gomez in Raymondville.

A check on Gomez revealed that he had outstanding warrants with Brownsville PD, Sandoval said.

The trooper drove Gomez to Harlingen where Brownsville PD investigators met up with them and took Gomez into custody.

Sandoval said its believed that Gomez was headed back to Austin at the time of the traffic stop.

Gomez remains jailed on bonds totaling $85,000.