Hospitalizations fall below 60 in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County health officials reported 341 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death due to the virus Tuesday, in addition to hospitalization numbers that continue to show a steady decline that’s now dropped below 60.

A man in his 60s died due to COVID-19. He was from an undisclosed location and not vaccinated, according to a county news release.

His death brings the toll to 3,875 in the county.

The new cases also raise the overall tally since the start of the pandemic to 195,476. Activity from local schools was not reported; although classes have been out recently due to Spring Break.

The majority of new cases stem from the McAllen, Edinburg and Mission areas.

Of the 54 people in local hospitals with the virus, six are pediatric patients, and 18 people are in an intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations were over 100 just a few months ago and in recent weeks fell in the double digits.

In Cameron County, officials reported just five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,221.