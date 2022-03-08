PHARR — The story of the Silva quintuplets touched the hearts of many around the Rio Grande Valley, including the Pharr Police Department.

After learning that the Silva family hailed from their city, the officers of the Community Engagement Unit knew they had to help the family of seven.

“It’s the first time ever for the city of Pharr and we just felt compelled to help them any way we could,” Officer Steven Guerrero said.

And help they did. On Monday afternoon, Guerrero and the other four officers of the Community Engagement Unit arrived at the Silva home bearing a truckload of gifts for the three boys and two girls who were born a minute apart from each other Nov. 29, 2021.

The quints were born to Adrian and Karina Silva, both 31 years old. Karina delivered via cesarean section after carrying them for 30 weeks. First came Rogelio Adrian, followed by Leticia Maria, Victoria Isabel, Vanessa Anahi and finally, Gabriel Eduardo.

The quintuplets, who were born more than two months premature, went on to spend about two months more in the neonatal intensive care unit at DHR Women’s Hospital.

They began to come home in ones and twos in late January, with little Vanessa the last to join her brothers and sisters Jan. 27.

The Silvas share a cozy home together — just two bedrooms — in a quiet neighborhood of apartments and townhomes in the heart of Pharr.

They have devoted the second bedroom to the babies, furnishing it with two rocking chairs for mom and dad, five portable rockers for the babies, a diaper changing station and a bottle warming station.

The Silvas have worked around the clock to care for the infants, taking turns to feed and change them, Adrian said during an interview last month.

Their families have helped, too.

“Nuestra familia nos apoya,” Karina said. “Our families help,” she said, describing how Adrian’s mother comes by during the day.

It’s a gargantuan task. The babies go through some 60-70 diapers, and an untold number of wipes per day, Karina said.

“It’s crazy,” Karina said in Spanish with a laugh.

That’s why the Silvas were so grateful for the help of Pharr police, who came bearing boxes of formula and diapers and sanitary wipes Monday afternoon.

But more than that, the Community Engagement Unit also brought with them a very special delivery — one that came straight from Italy.

“This is a triplet stroller. We had to custom order it online. … It’s an Italian company,” Guerrero said.

The Silvas already had a stroller for two, but still needed to find a way to transport their other three children. That’s where Pharr police, along with buybuy BABY, stepped in.

“The guys also went out to buybuy BABY, made contact with them, explained to them the situation, and buybuy BABY decided we want to be part of this, so they went ahead and helped us out with donating five of the car seats,” explained Sgt. Daniel Garcia.

The special stroller allows for the seats to be quickly secured in the stroller, or in a vehicle as a regular car seat.

The department used funds that were left over from its Blue Santa program — which donates toys to children during Christmas — to help pay for the stroller.

Meanwhile, the formula canisters came courtesy the Food Bank of the RGV, which was a blessing for the Silvas, Adrian said.

Parents nationwide have had to contend with shortages of infant formula due to supply chain issues. That has led stores to implement purchase limits, something that doesn’t always take into account families of multiples.

“Fortunately, for the formula the babies are drinking right now, they’re good. They’re still in stock. (The stores) don’t let us buy, like, a lot, but we can buy three or four bottles of formula,” Adrian said.

But with the food bank’s help, the Silvas will be well-stocked for a while.

The food bank also donated diapers and wet wipes, Garcia said.

“Having children right now, everything is expensive. It’s hard to get these supplies. So to be able to get these resources and assist a family in need is something very special to us, very dear,” Garcia said.

Stores like Walmart and H-E-B have also given help to the Silvas in the form of diapers and wet wipes, Karina said.

Both she and her husband were thankful and humbled for all the help.

“Thank everybody, the community, the Pharr Police Department. We appreciate everything,” Adrian said as he stood feeding Victoria a bottle.

He bragged how she and her siblings have gone from drinking three ounces of milk per meal to five.

“They’ve been growing a lot. They almost doubled in size,” Adrian said.

“Nos sentimos muy bendecidos de tenerlos,” Karina said. “We feel so blessed to have them.”