Hidalgo County reports five COVID-19 related deaths, 696 new cases

Hidalgo County reported five COVID-19 related deaths and 696 new cases Tuesday.

Of the 696 cases, 608 were confirmed and 88 were probable. The youth, or those 19 years old and younger, made up 148 of the new cases.

There have now been a total of 125,093 cases reported in Hidalgo County since the start of the pandemic.

All of the five COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday were people who were not vaccinated, and the majority were either in their 70s or older. One person’s hometown was undisclosed, but the rest came from Mission, Mercedes, Alton and Weslaco.

Their deaths raised the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County to 3,832.

Hidalgo County also reported 105 adults and 11 children were currently hospitalized in the county, with 33 adults and 2 pediatric patients in the ICU.

The total number of patients infused by the Texas Division of Emergency Management is now up to 6,132.

Only two staff members and seven students from county schools were reported to be COVID-19 positive.

This brings the total of positive cases from school staff and students to 4,819 and 16,551, respectively.

In addition, the report shows 1,304 individuals were released from isolation Tuesday, which raises the total number of people released to 187,690.