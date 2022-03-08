Detour announced on North Illinois Road

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announces a temporary closure of a section of North Illinois Road between Benson Drive and Vermont Circle.

The temporary closure starts Tuesday until approximately March 28 to repair an 8-inch sewer main at 1825 N. Illinois Ave., BPUB officials said.

Traffic will be detoured until work is completed. All construction dates and times are approximate, and the end date and time may vary due to the nature of weather, soil conditions and job provisions.

BPUB, Texas Department of Transportation and City of Brownsville departments have coordinated on this effort to make it a safe and efficient operation. BPUB apologizes for any inconveniences the closure may cause.