Brownsville lowers COVID alert level

Brownsville on Tuesday lowered its COVID-19 Threat Matrix level from level 3, or orange, to level 2, or yellow.

Level 2 signifies residents should remain vigilant, continue wearing masks, and use proper hand washing techniques.

The announcement comes as the city continues to celebrate its annual Charro Days Fiesta this week. Charro Days was canceled last year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so proud of our community members who are doing their part in getting vaccinated and wearing masks that we are able to lower the threat matrix level just in time for the celebration,” Mayor Trey Mendez said in a media release. “I do want to remind everyone that the pandemic is not over yet. Please continue to stay vigilant. If you are feeling sick, please get tested and stay home.”

City officials released the COVID-19 Threat Matrix in July 2020 to provide a visual status of how the pandemic has affected the city. The goal is to provide residents with recommendations to lessen the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The COVID-19 Threat Matrix is compiled by receiving input from local hospitals, city epidemiologists and city health staff, in conjunction with city Emergency Operations Center, Fire/EMS divisions.