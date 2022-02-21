Trio indicted in Brownsville man’s murder

A March 3 arraignment hearing has been scheduled for three Brownsville men indicted in the Aug. 4 shooting death of Edgar Barrera.

Hector Hugo Lopez, 24, his brother Carlos Alberto Lopez, 20, and Michael Rodriguez, 33, were indicted by a Cameron County grand jury on Jan. 25, for killing Barrera just before midnight outside a small apartment complex on the 5400 block of Boca Chica Boulevard in Brownville.

According to the indictment, the Lopez brothers and Rodriguez did “then and intentionally or knowingly cause the death of an individual, namely Edgar Barrera, by shooting the said Edgar Barrera with a firearm.”

The trio was also indicted on a charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. They reportedly tried to conceal a motor vehicle with “intent to impair its availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation or official proceeding related to the offense.”

When officers arrived at the Aug. 4 scene, they noticed that a white vehicle had collided with two other vehicles there. Officers looked into the car and found Barrera slumped over with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Barrera was driving the vehicle when he was shot. They found a number of shell casings at the scene, but did not know how many times he had been shot.

The trio remains incarcerated at a Cameron County facility. Each of their bonds totaled $1,015,000.00.