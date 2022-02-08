EDINBURG — The Edinburg High Bobcats have made it no secret they like to let it fly from 3-point range.

This season, the Bobcats have taken 927 shots from beyond the arc, accounting for nearly 48% of their field goal attempts.

Despite connecting on only 26% of their attempts, the Bobcats aren’t afraid to continue shooting, living and dying by the 3.

“Honestly, we just keep shooting no matter what,” Edinburg High sophomore Emily Carranco said. “We always watch film and coach (J.D. Salinas) always tells us the stats about our 3-point percentage and it’s not always that great. But some of us always say, like, Klay Thompson, even if we miss 100 shots, we’re still going to keep shooting. That’s the mentality we have.”

The Bobcats stuck to their offensive philosophy during Tuesday’s District 31-6A season finale against PSJA High, connecting on 13 shots from beyond the arc en route to a 67-46 victory at Edinburg High.

The victory secured second place in the district for the Bobcats, improving to 29-8 overall, including 14-2 in district play.

“Despite changes to our roster, I’m so proud of the way we’ve been able to respond to be able to have this type of success we’ve had here at EHS year in and year out,” Edinburg High head coach J.D. Salinas said. “It’s not just me. I have a great coaching staff and the kids respond to how we want to play. We’re certainly not going to play our best early in the season, but we’re going to find a way to win games. We hope to be playing our best basketball at this time. I hope it leads to good basketball next week.”

Edinburg High sophomore Kimora Fagan got the 3-point party started for the Bobcats, draining three during the first period. Carranco followed it up with a pair of 3s during the second quarter, helping stretch the Bobcats’ lead to 16 going into the break.

After ending the third with her second 3-pointer of the night, sophomore Madison Martinez all but sealed the victory with a pair of shots from beyond the arc during the fourth, putting the Bobcats up 20.

“You can’t say enough about the way Kimora opened the game,” Salinas said. “Emily then scored a whole bunch. Then Madison, she’s just a silent assassin. You may think you have her contained, then all of a sudden, she hits three in a row. When the ball is moving the way it is, we’re going to find those shots.”

The Bobcats’ sophomore trio combined for 53 points, each hitting at least three long-range shots. Carranco finished with a team-high 23 points. Fagan scored 18 points, while Martinez chipped in 12.

PSJA High’s Kaylah Hernandez led the Bears with a game-high 29 points, including a 10-point outburst during the fourth to try to keep her team in the game.

“Kaylah is Kaylah,” Salinas said. “She’s so tough to guard. She’s so strong. That’s why she’s one of the best players down here in the Valley. You almost can’t even stop her. You just try to contain her.”

The Bobcats turn their attention to Round 1 of the playoffs, taking on Harlingen South at a time, date and location to be determined. Meanwhile, the Bears await their opponent, playing either Harlingen High or Weslaco High at a time, date and location to be determined.”

